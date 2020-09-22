Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Body Bearers Lay Repatriated WWII Marine Pfc. Harry Morrissey to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery (B-Roll)

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington laid repatriated WWII Marine Pfc. Harry Morrissey to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Morrissey, an Everett, Massachusetts native, was killed in action while participating in the main offensive of the Battle of Guadalcanal on October 9, 1942, while serving with Company B, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division. His remains were found atop Hill 73 on August 28, 2017 and identified on December 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766871
    VIRIN: 200922-M-GN436-0005
    Filename: DOD_107985290
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Body Bearers Lay Repatriated WWII Marine Pfc. Harry Morrissey to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery (B-Roll), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World War 2
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Repatriation
    WWII
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Repat

