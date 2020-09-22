Marine Corps Body Bearers Lay Repatriated WWII Marine Pfc. Harry Morrissey to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Marine Barracks Washington laid repatriated WWII Marine Pfc. Harry Morrissey to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Morrissey, an Everett, Massachusetts native, was killed in action while participating in the main offensive of the Battle of Guadalcanal on October 9, 1942, while serving with Company B, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division. His remains were found atop Hill 73 on August 28, 2017 and identified on December 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)