Aberdeen Proving Ground aired its first live Monument to Monument: Going for Gold Facebook Live special event on Sunday, September 20, 2020, featuring two participants representing the 500 virtual Run to Honor 5k runners completing the course at home throughout the weekend.



The event aired live on the APG Facebook page and followed a treadmill runner and a course runner as they completed the Monument to Monument run in stride, together. APG’s own Drew Rehkop and Bethani Crouch provided commentary throughout the event as APG honored Gold Star Mothers and Families. Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, made virtual guest appearances to pay tribute to the Gold Star Community.



The race concluded at the APG Gold Star Plaza where the final memorial marker honoring Marine CPL Dale Alan Burger, Jr. was placed by a joint-service color guard, his mother, and Maj. Gen. Mitch Kilgo, Senior Commander, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.