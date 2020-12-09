Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    III Corps returns home from Iraq

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers are reunited with family members at Ft. Hood, Texas Sept. 12, 2020. The soldiers were assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766863
    VIRIN: 200912-A-AL574-2002
    Filename: DOD_107985000
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Corps returns home from Iraq, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    US
    welcome home
    general
    ft hood
    major general
    killeen
    public affairs
    US Army
    III Corps
    combined joint task force
    cjtf
    the great place
    operation inherent resolve
    oir
    lU.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT