    1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. NTC Rotation 20-09 B Roll

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Ashton Empty and Capt. Daniel Parker

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Jim Marione, an infantry officer and executive officer for 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Kraus, first sergeant for Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., and Sgt. Sebastian Paz, a cannon crewmember from Dallas, Texas, assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., stand for interviews and discuss the 1st SBCT's rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, August, 2020. The 1st SBCT was the first active duty brigade to conduct a rotation to NTC following the temporary suspension of training there due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 1st SBCT was also the first unit to conduct reception, staging, onward movement and integration (RSO&I) in the Fort Irwin training area instead of using the established rotational unit bivouac area, which also provided separation from the 1st SBCT and the outgoing unit. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Parker and Spc. Ashton Empty)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    NTC
    Colorado Springs

