    102nd Intelligence Wing holds send-off ceremony for deploying Airmen

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    A send-off ceremony for Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing who are slated to deploy for upcoming operations was held at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., Aug. 30, 2020. Airmen stand ready to support U.S. and allied missions around the world at a moment’s notice.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766850
    VIRIN: 200830-Z-OD508-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984710
    Length: 00:15:38
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing holds send-off ceremony for deploying Airmen, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

