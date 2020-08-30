A send-off ceremony for Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing who are slated to deploy for upcoming operations was held at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., Aug. 30, 2020. Airmen stand ready to support U.S. and allied missions around the world at a moment’s notice.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2020 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766850
|VIRIN:
|200830-Z-OD508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984710
|Length:
|00:15:38
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing holds send-off ceremony for deploying Airmen, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
