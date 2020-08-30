102nd Intelligence Wing holds send-off ceremony for deploying Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A send-off ceremony for Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing who are slated to deploy for upcoming operations was held at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., Aug. 30, 2020. Airmen stand ready to support U.S. and allied missions around the world at a moment’s notice.