    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct aerial refueling missions aboard a U.S. Air force KC-135 Stratotanker with an U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Sept. 9, 2020. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766849
    VIRIN: 200909-F-ZW188-7001
    Filename: DOD_107984620
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System., by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

