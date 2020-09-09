A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct aerial refueling missions aboard a U.S. Air force KC-135 Stratotanker with an U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Sept. 9, 2020. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)