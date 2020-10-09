Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Turner relinquishes command of Combat Center to Jurney

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., the off-going commanding general and Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, the in-coming commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., partake in the change of command ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Parade Field here, Sept. 10, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr. relinquished command to Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766844
    VIRIN: 200911-M-EE465-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984458
    Length: 00:31:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turner relinquishes command of Combat Center to Jurney, by LCpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    USMC
    Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAGCC
    California
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    colors
    MAGTFTC
    Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT