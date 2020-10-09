Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units from Sector Lake Michigan, Air Station Traverse City assist sailboat taking on water in Lake Michigan

    MI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    In this courtesy video taken by aircrew aboard an Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Coast Guard assets from Station Grand Haven and Station Milwaukee join the helicopter to assist a sailboat with one person on board that was dead in the water and taking on water about 33 miles west of Holland, Mich., near the middle of Lake Michigan, on Sept. 10, 2020. The helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer who boarded the sailboat and helped bring aboard additional dewatering pumps provided by the Coast Guard boats on scene. A commercial vessel also assisted. Station Grand Haven's motor lifeboat towed the sailboat to Holland, Mich., where it was safely moored. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Traverse City.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766837
    VIRIN: 200910-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984409
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units from Sector Lake Michigan, Air Station Traverse City assist sailboat taking on water in Lake Michigan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue swimmer
    helicopter
    Lake Michigan
    Sector Lake Michigan
    Air Station Traverse City
    Station Milwaukee
    Station Grand Haven

