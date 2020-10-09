Units from Sector Lake Michigan, Air Station Traverse City assist sailboat taking on water in Lake Michigan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766837" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this courtesy video taken by aircrew aboard an Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Coast Guard assets from Station Grand Haven and Station Milwaukee join the helicopter to assist a sailboat with one person on board that was dead in the water and taking on water about 33 miles west of Holland, Mich., near the middle of Lake Michigan, on Sept. 10, 2020. The helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer who boarded the sailboat and helped bring aboard additional dewatering pumps provided by the Coast Guard boats on scene. A commercial vessel also assisted. Station Grand Haven's motor lifeboat towed the sailboat to Holland, Mich., where it was safely moored. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Traverse City.