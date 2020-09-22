Women, Peace and Security in Response to COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766824" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The COVID-19 crisis and response has profoundly amplified the importance of a gender perspective and gender diversity in military operations - namely the distinctly gendered vulnerabilities of the population and the significant leadership and front line roles females have played in the response effort. This educational video highlights the relevance of gender and gender perspectives in DoD operations, with a unique focus on USNORTHCOM and the COVID response. This video can be used by institutions across DoD for training and awareness raising about the DoD Women, Peace and Security (WPS) initiative, and specifically how the application of WPS perspectives, practices and principles across all DoD organizations, functions and missions improves institutional and operational effectiveness.