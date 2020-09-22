The COVID-19 crisis and response has profoundly amplified the importance of a gender perspective and gender diversity in military operations - namely the distinctly gendered vulnerabilities of the population and the significant leadership and front line roles females have played in the response effort. This educational video highlights the relevance of gender and gender perspectives in DoD operations, with a unique focus on USNORTHCOM and the COVID response. This video can be used by institutions across DoD for training and awareness raising about the DoD Women, Peace and Security (WPS) initiative, and specifically how the application of WPS perspectives, practices and principles across all DoD organizations, functions and missions improves institutional and operational effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 20:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766824
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984764
|Length:
|00:16:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women, Peace and Security in Response to COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT