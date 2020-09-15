Soldiers from within the 8th Theater Sustainment Brigade, explain TIMS (This is my squad) and what it means to them. 130th Engineer Brigade, Combat Engineer, SSG Vanzant, explains his view on TIMS, and how it affects his life and career in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 21:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766821
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-HZ238-274
|Filename:
|DOD_107984735
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, This is my squad, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT