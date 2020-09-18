Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: Operation Blue Roof gives homeowners relief

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. Little Rock District's Ben Bremen walks us through the program.

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Operation Blue Roof gives homeowners relief, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Lake Charles
    FEMA
    Mississippi Valley Division
    homeowners
    Operation Blue Roof
    Hurricane Laure
    disaster recvoery

