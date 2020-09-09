Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps completes dredged material placement at Pancake Point on Puget Island in Washington state

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by John Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed dredged material placement at Pancake Point on Puget Island in Washington, Sept. 12, 2020. The project provided beach nourishment to an approximately 3000-foot stretch of shoreline on the Washington side of the Columbia River.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766806
    VIRIN: 200909-A-BM785-0001
    Filename: DOD_107984399
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps completes dredged material placement at Pancake Point on Puget Island in Washington state, by John Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dredging
    Washington
    Portland
    Port of Portland
    Wahkiakum County
    Beneficial Sediment Placement
    Puget Island
    Pancake Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT