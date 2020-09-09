The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed dredged material placement at Pancake Point on Puget Island in Washington, Sept. 12, 2020. The project provided beach nourishment to an approximately 3000-foot stretch of shoreline on the Washington side of the Columbia River.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766806
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-BM785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984399
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps completes dredged material placement at Pancake Point on Puget Island in Washington state, by John Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
