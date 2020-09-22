Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fires Conference goes virtual

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The 2020 Fires Conference is virtual. Attendees can watch all discussions at https://livestream.com/firescenter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766805
    VIRIN: 200922-A-GO806-482
    PIN: 123477
    Filename: DOD_107984396
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fires Conference goes virtual, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fires Conference goes virtual

    TAGS

    air defense artillery
    field artillery
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Marie Pihulic
    Fires Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT