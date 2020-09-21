Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct the new Army rifle marksmanship qualification during the 2020 Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition on Fort A.P. Hill.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766804
|VIRIN:
|200921-A-GA562-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984392
|Length:
|00:08:38
|Location:
|A.P. HILL, VA, US
This work, Best Warrior 2020, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
