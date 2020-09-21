Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Best Warrior 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct the new Army rifle marksmanship qualification during the 2020 Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition on Fort A.P. Hill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766804
    VIRIN: 200921-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_107984392
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: A.P. HILL, VA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior 2020, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Competition
    Military District of Washington
    BWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT