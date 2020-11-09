Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Center Cape May conducts wreath-laying ceremony to remember 9/11

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney and Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Coast Guard Training Center Cape May conducts a wreath-laying ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020, within the Enlisted Memorial on base to remember the people who lost their lives during 9/11, and honor the brave men and women who died saving others that day. The ceremony consisted of a prayer, 21-gun salute, and speeches from the commanding officer, battalion officer and a recruit from A-199. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766796
    VIRIN: 200911-G-JW383-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984095
    Length: 00:11:53
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Center Cape May conducts wreath-laying ceremony to remember 9/11, by PO2 Shannon Kearney and CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    wreaths
    9/11
    training center
    Coast Guard Training Center
    wreath laying ceremony
    Training Center Cape May
    TRACEN Cape May
    21-gun-salute

