CAPE MAY, N.J. - Coast Guard Training Center Cape May conducts a wreath-laying ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020, within the Enlisted Memorial on base to remember the people who lost their lives during 9/11, and honor the brave men and women who died saving others that day. The ceremony consisted of a prayer, 21-gun salute, and speeches from the commanding officer, battalion officer and a recruit from A-199. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766796
|VIRIN:
|200911-G-JW383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984095
|Length:
|00:11:53
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Training Center Cape May conducts wreath-laying ceremony to remember 9/11, by PO2 Shannon Kearney and CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
