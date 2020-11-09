Training Center Cape May conducts wreath-laying ceremony to remember 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766796" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Coast Guard Training Center Cape May conducts a wreath-laying ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020, within the Enlisted Memorial on base to remember the people who lost their lives during 9/11, and honor the brave men and women who died saving others that day. The ceremony consisted of a prayer, 21-gun salute, and speeches from the commanding officer, battalion officer and a recruit from A-199. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)