    White House Medal of Honor Ceremony - Sergeant Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    White House Medal of Honor Ceremony Sergeant Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne
    Operation Inherent Resolve October 22, 2015 | Kirkuk Province, Iraq
    Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, who is assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, was part of a joint task force that assisted Iraqi security forces Oct. 22, 2015, in raiding an ISIS prison near Hawija in northern Iraq. Payne and his teammates liberated 70 hostages -- many of whom were captured Iraqi security forces personnel -- after a request by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 16:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766794
    Filename: DOD_107984088
    Length: 00:16:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White House Medal of Honor Ceremony - Sergeant Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

