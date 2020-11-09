White House Medal of Honor Ceremony Sergeant Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne
Operation Inherent Resolve October 22, 2015 | Kirkuk Province, Iraq
Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, who is assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, was part of a joint task force that assisted Iraqi security forces Oct. 22, 2015, in raiding an ISIS prison near Hawija in northern Iraq. Payne and his teammates liberated 70 hostages -- many of whom were captured Iraqi security forces personnel -- after a request by the Kurdistan Regional Government.
