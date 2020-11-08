LT. Gen. visits Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, on Aug 11-12, 2020. The visit allowed Place to communicate with Military Health System leaders and their personnel, giving him first-hand insight from the front lines concerning current challenges in caring for our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer)