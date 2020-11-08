Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LT. Gen. visits Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, on Aug 11-12, 2020. The visit allowed Place to communicate with Military Health System leaders and their personnel, giving him first-hand insight from the front lines concerning current challenges in caring for our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer)

