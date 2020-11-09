Hurlburt Field 9/11 remembrance ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Commandos and Hurlburt Field personnel attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2020. The base fire and emergency services providers held a memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of 9/11, especially the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives while responding to the attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles and Airman 1st Class David Lynn)