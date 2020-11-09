Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurlburt Field 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn, Senior Airman Dennis Spain and Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos and Hurlburt Field personnel attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2020. The base fire and emergency services providers held a memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of 9/11, especially the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives while responding to the attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles and Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766777
    VIRIN: 200911-F-NS874-800
    Filename: DOD_107983823
    Length: 00:20:37
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field 9/11 remembrance ceremony, by A1C David Lynn, SrA Dennis Spain and A1C Blake Wiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    9/11
    remembrance ceremony
    AFSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT