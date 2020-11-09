Air Commandos and Hurlburt Field personnel attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2020. The base fire and emergency services providers held a memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of 9/11, especially the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives while responding to the attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dennis Spain, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles and Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766777
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-NS874-800
|Filename:
|DOD_107983823
|Length:
|00:20:37
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field 9/11 remembrance ceremony, by A1C David Lynn, SrA Dennis Spain and A1C Blake Wiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
