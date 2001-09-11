Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Airlift Wing remembers September 11, 2001

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Today the 94th Airlift Wing remembers the terrorist attacks on our nation. We remember the tragic loss of lives on that fateful day and remeber the police, fire and first responders who answered the call saving numerous lives. And we remember those who have answered our nation's call to defend our way of life.
    (U.S. Air Force video/Master Sgt Michael McGhee)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Never Forget
    94th Airlift Wing
    September 11
    94th AW
    Reserve Remembers

