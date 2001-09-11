94th Airlift Wing remembers September 11, 2001

Today the 94th Airlift Wing remembers the terrorist attacks on our nation. We remember the tragic loss of lives on that fateful day and remeber the police, fire and first responders who answered the call saving numerous lives. And we remember those who have answered our nation's call to defend our way of life.
