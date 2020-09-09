Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding Officer of the USS New York speaks on the importance of the ships legacy

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    Commanding Officer of the USS New York speaks on why the ship was made and how the ship continues to never forget those that lost there live on September 11 2001.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766766
    VIRIN: 200909-N-GR168-1001
    Filename: DOD_107983622
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding Officer of the USS New York speaks on the importance of the ships legacy, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphib
    transport
    USS New York
    LPD 21
    ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN

