Commanding Officer of the USS New York speaks on why the ship was made and how the ship continues to never forget those that lost there live on September 11 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766766
|VIRIN:
|200909-N-GR168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983622
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commanding Officer of the USS New York speaks on the importance of the ships legacy, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
