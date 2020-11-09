B-Roll: Wisconsin National Guard aviation unit assists with California wildfires

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation depart Sept. 11 from Madison, Wis. for California to assist the California National Guard with wildfire suppression in response to an EMAC request from California.
|09.11.2020
|09.11.2020 13:45
|B-Roll
|766763
|200911-Z-NN682-1010
|1001
|DOD_107983590
|00:01:00
|MADISON, WI, US
|8
|1
|1
|0
