    B-Roll: Wisconsin National Guard aviation unit assists with California wildfires

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Maj. Brian Faltinson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation depart Sept. 11 from Madison, Wis. for California to assist the California National Guard with wildfire suppression in response to an EMAC request from California.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766763
    VIRIN: 200911-Z-NN682-1010
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107983590
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    helicopters
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Black Hawk
    #WING
    California National Guard
    wildfires
    fires
    aviation
    UH-60
    domestic operations
    interstate response
    EMAC request

