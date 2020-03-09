National Insider Threat Task Force PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Charles Margiotta, Director of the National Insider Threat Task Force, and Brad Millick, Director of the DOD Counter-Insider Threat Program, address the need to counter insider threats within the Department of Defense, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. Sept. 3, 2020. (DOD video by Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay)