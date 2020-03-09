Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Insider Threat Task Force PSA

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Overbay 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Charles Margiotta, Director of the National Insider Threat Task Force, and Brad Millick, Director of the DOD Counter-Insider Threat Program, address the need to counter insider threats within the Department of Defense, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. Sept. 3, 2020. (DOD video by Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766754
    VIRIN: 200903-M-JH334-629
    Filename: DOD_107983499
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Insider Threat Task Force PSA, by Sgt Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Pentagon
    Insider Threat
    Counter-Insider Threat
    Charles Margiotta
    Brad Millick
    National Insider Threat Task Force
    Counter-Insider Threat Program

