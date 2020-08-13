U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors at Travis Air Force Base, California, conduct field training exercises at several locations in Northern California. Airmen learn to push their limits by participating in various realistic and stressful scenarios. Skills learned during the refresher course will train Airmen on how to survive and come home safely.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766743
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-F3215-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983301
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis AFB SERE B Roll, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS
