Allied flags at half-mast at ACT in commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks
UNITED STATES
09.11.2020
Courtesy Video
Allied flags lowered at half-mast at the Allied Command Transformation (ACT) headquarters in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766734
|VIRIN:
|200911-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983248
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
