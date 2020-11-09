Allied flags at half-mast at NATO HQ in commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
BELGIUM
09.11.2020
Courtesy Video
Allied flags at half-mast at NATO Headquarters in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766733
|VIRIN:
|200911-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983210
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Allied flags at half-mast at NATO HQ in commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
LEAVE A COMMENT