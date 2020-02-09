HITT certified trainers at the Hopkins Hall Gym demonstrate workouts that are going to be used during the HITT competition at Camp Elmore, October 14, 2020, and NWS Yorktown, October 15, 2020. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, water bottle, towel and a hat. The top 3 males and female winners of the competition will receive either a bronze, silver, or gold kettlebell. For more information contact Allen Sese at 757-445-1288 or email allen.sese@usmc-mccs.org. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danielle Prentice and Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766723
|VIRIN:
|200911-M-GL991-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_107983081
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Calling All Warrior Athletes, by LCpl Jack Chen and Sgt Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
