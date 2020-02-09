Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Ask Mental Health Anything Intro

Do you have a question for a mental health professional? Perhaps you’ve wondered if being seen in the Mental Health Clinic would impact your security clearance, PCS or deployment. Maybe you wonder when a good time to seek therapy would be or how long therapy lasts. You may have another question in mind that you’ve been wondering. This is your opportunity to anonymously ask personnel from the Moody Mental Health Clinic those questions you may have been holding on to.
