    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Ask Mental Health Anything Intro

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carly Kavish 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Do you have a question for a mental health professional? Perhaps you’ve wondered if being seen in the Mental Health Clinic would impact your security clearance, PCS or deployment. Maybe you wonder when a good time to seek therapy would be or how long therapy lasts. You may have another question in mind that you’ve been wondering. This is your opportunity to anonymously ask personnel from the Moody Mental Health Clinic those questions you may have been holding on to.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Ask Mental Health Anything Intro, by SSgt Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Resilience
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    23d Medical Group
    23 MDG

