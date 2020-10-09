Capt. Samson Stevens, Captain of the Port of Virginia, conducts an overflight with Navy pilots from Seacombat Squadron. During the flight, the port of Virginia was surveyed to strengthen recovery capabilities to the Maritime Transportation System during the hurricane season.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766711
|VIRIN:
|200911-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983039
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy conduct joint operation for port-wide recovery recovery capabilites in the port of Virgina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT