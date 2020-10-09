Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy conduct joint operation for port-wide recovery recovery capabilites in the port of Virgina

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Capt. Samson Stevens, Captain of the Port of Virginia, conducts an overflight with Navy pilots from Seacombat Squadron. During the flight, the port of Virginia was surveyed to strengthen recovery capabilities to the Maritime Transportation System during the hurricane season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766711
    VIRIN: 200911-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_107983039
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy conduct joint operation for port-wide recovery recovery capabilites in the port of Virgina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

