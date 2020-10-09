U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy conduct joint operation for port-wide recovery recovery capabilites in the port of Virgina

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766711" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Samson Stevens, Captain of the Port of Virginia, conducts an overflight with Navy pilots from Seacombat Squadron. During the flight, the port of Virginia was surveyed to strengthen recovery capabilities to the Maritime Transportation System during the hurricane season.