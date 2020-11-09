Noble Partner 20: 9-11 5K Memorial Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers along with partnered and allied nations commemorated those affected by 9/11 with a five-kilometer run during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 11, 2020. U.S. presence in the Caucus region creates opportunities to work directly with other militaries, build interoperability, deter potential adversaries, and hone the skills necessary to act as part of a coalition. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jeron Walker)