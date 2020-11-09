Noble Partner 20: 9-11 5K Memorial Run

U.S. Soldiers along with partnered and allied nations commemorated those affected by 9/11 with a five-kilometer run during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 11, 2020. U.S. presence in the Caucus region creates opportunities to work directly with other militaries, build interoperability, deter potential adversaries, and hone the skills necessary to act as part of a coalition. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jeron Walker)
|09.11.2020
|09.11.2020 06:46
|B-Roll
|766698
|200911-A-OD941-001
|DOD_107982911
|00:01:19
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
