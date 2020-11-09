Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner 20: 9-11 5K Memorial Run

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers along with partnered and allied nations commemorated those affected by 9/11 with a five-kilometer run during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 11, 2020. U.S. presence in the Caucus region creates opportunities to work directly with other militaries, build interoperability, deter potential adversaries, and hone the skills necessary to act as part of a coalition. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766698
    VIRIN: 200911-A-OD941-001
    Filename: DOD_107982911
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20: 9-11 5K Memorial Run, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

