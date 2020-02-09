Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MSG hosts Sept 11th Remembrance Ceremony

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    It’s been 19 years since the surprise terrorist attacks that struck our nation. Join the 354th Fighter Wing and the 354th Mission Support Group as we commemorate those who were needlessly killed and those who sacrificed their lives to save others.


    (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter with courtesy footage)

