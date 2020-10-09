Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    19th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Matthew Marsilia 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Today we reflect on the 19th anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded on September 11, 2001. The lives lost will never be forgotten and will always remain in the hearts of the American people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Marsilia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 20:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766660
    VIRIN: 200910-A-OF090-693
    Filename: DOD_107982442
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT