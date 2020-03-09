If You Ain't Ammo You Ain't It Pt. 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766619" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the last part of the process, the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron and the flightline communicate to fill the orders needed and transport ammunition to the jets. This is the last video in our series. We hoped that you enjoyed seeing how our Ammo troops' efforts, who are supporting the Big Air Force's warfighting capabilities.