    If You Ain't Ammo You Ain't It Pt. 2

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    This week you get to take a peek behind the gates of Ammo and see what happens after the GBU-12's (Guided Bomb Unit) are built. They are later put onto the storage pad until they are requested to be transported out to the flightline.

    Date Posted: 09.10.2020
