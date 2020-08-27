This week you get to take a peek behind the gates of Ammo and see what happens after the GBU-12's (Guided Bomb Unit) are built. They are later put onto the storage pad until they are requested to be transported out to the flightline.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766618
|VIRIN:
|082720-F-UH828-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107982191
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, If You Ain't Ammo You Ain't It Pt. 2, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT