    B-Roll: Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf members offload narcotics in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750) offload cocaine and marijuana in San Diego, Sep. 10, 2020. The narcotics, worth an estimated $390 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean between May and August 2020. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766610
    VIRIN: 200910-G-WE178-823
    Filename: DOD_107982143
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf members offload narcotics in San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

