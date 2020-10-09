Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750) offload cocaine and marijuana in San Diego, Sep. 10, 2020. The narcotics, worth an estimated $390 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean between May and August 2020. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766610
|VIRIN:
|200910-G-WE178-823
|Filename:
|DOD_107982143
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf members offload narcotics in San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT