Defense Official Discusses Security Risks Posed by Chinese Drones

Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, speaks about the use of Chinese drones by U.S. law enforcement and the risks posed to communities. The virtual event is sponsored by The Heritage Foundation, Sept. 10, 2020. Video courtesy of The Heritage Foundation.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 15:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766593
|Filename:
|DOD_107982024
|Length:
|00:50:57
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
