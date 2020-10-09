Defense Official Discusses Security Risks Posed by Chinese Drones

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, speaks about the use of Chinese drones by U.S. law enforcement and the risks posed to communities. The virtual event is sponsored by The Heritage Foundation, Sept. 10, 2020. Video courtesy of The Heritage Foundation.