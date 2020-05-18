Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Master Chief Scot Reed, Officer-in-Charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, discusses the missions and responsibilities of new members on the Sockeye, May 18, 2020. With an area of responsibility that spans from Gualala Point, California down to Monterey, California, the crew of the Sockeye missions includes fishery boardings as well as search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766587
    VIRIN: 200518-G-LB555-377
    Filename: DOD_107981938
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cutter
    search and rescue
    coast guard
    California

