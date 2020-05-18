video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766587" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Chief Scot Reed, Officer-in-Charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, discusses the missions and responsibilities of new members on the Sockeye, May 18, 2020. With an area of responsibility that spans from Gualala Point, California down to Monterey, California, the crew of the Sockeye missions includes fishery boardings as well as search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)