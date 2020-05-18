Master Chief Scot Reed, Officer-in-Charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, discusses the missions and responsibilities of new members on the Sockeye, May 18, 2020. With an area of responsibility that spans from Gualala Point, California down to Monterey, California, the crew of the Sockeye missions includes fishery boardings as well as search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766587
|VIRIN:
|200518-G-LB555-377
|Filename:
|DOD_107981938
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT