    Work | Gratitude | Service: National Defense Award

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Showcasing Diversity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strives to recognize its people. A workforce that is diverse, inclusive and representative of the American people that we serve.

    The Corps, Wilmel Varela-Ortiz, award winning STEM Hero, P.E., resident engineer, North Puerto Rico Resident Office Construction Division, Jacksonville District shares his story about work, gratitude and service.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766583
    VIRIN: 200910-A-AZ289-4141
    Filename: DOD_107981922
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Hometown: COROZAL, PR
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Engineers
    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Diversity
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    STEM
    People
    COnstruction
    MVD
    HENAAC
    Inclusion
    Jacksonville District
    GMIS
    Hurricane Maria
    Guajataca Dam
    Showcasing Diversity: The US Army Corps of Engineers
    Maj Gen Diana Holland
    Latin X
    Antilles Office

