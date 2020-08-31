Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Active and retired Coast Guard members share their 9-11 experiences

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Active and retired Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector New York and Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York, share their first-hand experiences from 9/11 in New York, New York, Sept. 10, 2020. The events of 9/11 had a lasting impact on the lives and service of the Coast Guard members who experienced it. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 12:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766576
    VIRIN: 200831-G-ST567-385
    Filename: DOD_107981786
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active and retired Coast Guard members share their 9-11 experiences, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9-11
    New York
    September
    Coast Guard
    Sector New York
    Never Forget
    MSST NY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT