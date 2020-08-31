Active and retired Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector New York and Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York, share their first-hand experiences from 9/11 in New York, New York, Sept. 10, 2020. The events of 9/11 had a lasting impact on the lives and service of the Coast Guard members who experienced it. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 12:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|766576
|VIRIN:
|200831-G-ST567-385
|Filename:
|DOD_107981786
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active and retired Coast Guard members share their 9-11 experiences, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT