Active and retired Coast Guard members share their 9-11 experiences

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766576" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Active and retired Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector New York and Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York, share their first-hand experiences from 9/11 in New York, New York, Sept. 10, 2020. The events of 9/11 had a lasting impact on the lives and service of the Coast Guard members who experienced it. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)