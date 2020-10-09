Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface-to-air missile (SAM) Launcher Display Hyperlapse

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the 315th Training Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base tour a surface-to-air missile (SAM) launcher display to learn about its functions and capabilities. SAM is a missile designed to be launched from the ground to destroy aircraft or other missiles.

