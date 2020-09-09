U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and multiple other agencies, support firefighting efforts against the Valley Fire in East San Diego County, California, Sept. 9, 2020. The fire has burned an estimated 17,665 acres and resources from the local area have been focused on containing the spread of the fire. The Marines began providing air support Sept. 7 with UH-1Y Venom helicopters after California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection requested military assistance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766561
|VIRIN:
|200909-M-HU496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107981654
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Marines support firefighting efforts in Southern California, by Cpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT