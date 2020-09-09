B-Roll: Marines support firefighting efforts in Southern California

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766561" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and multiple other agencies, support firefighting efforts against the Valley Fire in East San Diego County, California, Sept. 9, 2020. The fire has burned an estimated 17,665 acres and resources from the local area have been focused on containing the spread of the fire. The Marines began providing air support Sept. 7 with UH-1Y Venom helicopters after California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection requested military assistance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)