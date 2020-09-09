Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines support firefighting efforts in Southern California

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and multiple other agencies, support firefighting efforts against the Valley Fire in East San Diego County, California, Sept. 9, 2020. The fire has burned an estimated 17,665 acres and resources from the local area have been focused on containing the spread of the fire. The Marines began providing air support Sept. 7 with UH-1Y Venom helicopters after California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection requested military assistance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
