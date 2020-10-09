2020 USARC Best Warrior Competition - End of Competition Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Berry, Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro, Sgt. Rachel Diehm, Spc. Larissa Peterson, Sgt. William Ploeg and Calvin Reimold

    Approximately 40 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Calvin Reimold, Spc. Maria Casneiro, Spc. Larissa Peterson, Sgt. John Berry, Sgt. Rachel Diehm, and Sgt. William Ploeg )

