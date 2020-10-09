501 CSW COVID-19 Update: 10 September 2020

#LeaderTalk
Pathfinders—
COVID-19 cases are increasing across the United Kingdom. In an effort to combat this rise in cases, our host nation is implementing stricter rules on social gatherings. Beginning Monday, 14 September, gathering together in groups of more than six people will be prohibited. This rule applies to all ages, and to both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Police officers in the UK will be empowered to enforce this rule with significant fines. As always, we will adhere to this host-nation guidance on all 501st Combat Support Wing bases in the United Kingdom.
Team, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. We each have a duty to adhere strictly to our host nation’s requirements, in both the United Kingdom and Norway. We all need to maintain disciplined social distancing, and I need each and every one of you to wear a mask in our base facilities, on public transportation, in local shops, and in all other locations required by the UK government. Also, please continue to review the UK.gov website for additional COVID-19 updates and travel restrictions.
These are trying times, and we cannot afford to relax our efforts. Thank you for all that you do to help face this challenge, and continue to execute our mission together. We WILL get through this together, and we will continue to LIGHT THE WAY!
