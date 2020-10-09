Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501 CSW COVID-19 Update: 10 September 2020

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.10.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    #LeaderTalk

    Pathfinders—

    COVID-19 cases are increasing across the United Kingdom. In an effort to combat this rise in cases, our host nation is implementing stricter rules on social gatherings. Beginning Monday, 14 September, gathering together in groups of more than six people will be prohibited. This rule applies to all ages, and to both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Police officers in the UK will be empowered to enforce this rule with significant fines. As always, we will adhere to this host-nation guidance on all 501st Combat Support Wing bases in the United Kingdom.

    Team, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. We each have a duty to adhere strictly to our host nation’s requirements, in both the United Kingdom and Norway. We all need to maintain disciplined social distancing, and I need each and every one of you to wear a mask in our base facilities, on public transportation, in local shops, and in all other locations required by the UK government. Also, please continue to review the UK.gov website for additional COVID-19 updates and travel restrictions.

    These are trying times, and we cannot afford to relax our efforts. Thank you for all that you do to help face this challenge, and continue to execute our mission together. We WILL get through this together, and we will continue to LIGHT THE WAY!

