    Top Defense Official Discusses Digital Modernization

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Defense.gov         

    Dana Deasy, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, discusses why the digital modernization strategy is key to artificial intelligence at the DOD’s virtual Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 10, 2020. The two-day event will bring together DOD officials and experts from industry, academia and the government.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 10:07
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:17:13
    Location: DC, US
