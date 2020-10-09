Top Defense Official Discusses Digital Modernization

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dana Deasy, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, discusses why the digital modernization strategy is key to artificial intelligence at the DOD’s virtual Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 10, 2020. The two-day event will bring together DOD officials and experts from industry, academia and the government.

