Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    66th Transportation Company Physical Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Video by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Commander, First Sergeant and troops from 66th Transportation Company enjoy morning physical training at their motor pool, September 09, 2020, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. This practice not only improve physical readiness, but also improve alertness and safely prior to troops engaging in their logistical mission (U.S. Army video by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 06:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766528
    VIRIN: 200909-A-PB921-0001
    Filename: DOD_107981224
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th Transportation Company Physical Training, by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    Kaiserslautern
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    66th Transportation Company
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    18th Combat Sustainment Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT