66th Transportation Company Physical Training

Commander, First Sergeant and troops from 66th Transportation Company enjoy morning physical training at their motor pool, September 09, 2020, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. This practice not only improve physical readiness, but also improve alertness and safely prior to troops engaging in their logistical mission (U.S. Army video by Elisabeth Paqué)