Fueling the Fight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Floyd, 424th Air Base Squadron NCOIC Fuels Operations, describes the process of fuel testing at Chievres Air Base, August 20, 2020. The 424th Fuels Department periodically tests a sample of the fuel they receive to ensure the integrity of the fuel they issue to aircraft is maintained. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 05:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766524
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-PE925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107981122
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|WHT, BE
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT