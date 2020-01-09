Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron's Base Projects

    JAPAN

    09.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Getting a handle on large base projects can be a difficult task due to low manning and the current limitations set by COVID-19. Luckily, the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron recently got a helping hand from a group of Air National Guard members to complete a few high priority initiatives around Yokota. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    This work, The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron's Base Projects, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    Dirt Boys
    374th Civil Engineering Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Air National Guard
    57th Civil Engineering Squadron

