Getting a handle on large base projects can be a difficult task due to low manning and the current limitations set by COVID-19. Luckily, the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron recently got a helping hand from a group of Air National Guard members to complete a few high priority initiatives around Yokota. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
This work, The 374th Civil Engineering Squadron's Base Projects, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS
