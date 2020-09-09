Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard aviators attempt helicopter rescue

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Video footage of California Army National Guard aviators flying Sept. 9, 2020, over the Creek Fire in Fresno County. The Guardsmen were assigned a potential rescue mission in Muir Trail but low visibility altered the mission, forcing the crew to return to their Fresno Army Aviation base. The Creek Fire ignited Sept. 4 and Cal Guard has performed successful and unsuccessful rescue missions, with the latter attributing to hampered visibility. Nearly 400 California residents near Lake Edison and China Peak, along with about 40 animals, have been evacuated via Cal Guard helicopters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766501
    VIRIN: 200909-Z-WM549-2001
    Filename: DOD_107980688
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard aviators attempt helicopter rescue, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

