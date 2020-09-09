The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition continued with an unknown distance ruck and a Sergeants' Major Board.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766494
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-WH744-085
|Filename:
|DOD_107980654
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition Day 5, by SGT John Berry, SGT Rachel Diehm, SPC Larissa Peterson and SGT William Ploeg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT