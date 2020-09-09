Coast Guard crews interdict suspected drug smugglers in the drug transit zones in the Eastern Pacific Ocean Sep. 3 2020. Coast Guard crews seized more than 26,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $390 million, through thirteen separate suspected drug smuggling interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America. (U.S.Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766493
|VIRIN:
|200909-G-WE178-885
|Filename:
|DOD_107980636
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard intercepts semi-submersible vessel, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
