    Coast Guard intercepts semi-submersible vessel

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Coast Guard crews interdict suspected drug smugglers in the drug transit zones in the Eastern Pacific Ocean Sep. 3 2020. Coast Guard crews seized more than 26,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $390 million, through thirteen separate suspected drug smuggling interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America. (U.S.Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766493
    VIRIN: 200909-G-WE178-885
    Filename: DOD_107980636
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard intercepts semi-submersible vessel, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

