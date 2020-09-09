Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The U.S. Marine Corps is constantly working to improve the quality of every move. Marines that are expecting to or have PCS’d, can take the Customer Satisfaction Survey which provides the opportunity to score the transportation service provider. The Customer Satisfaction Survey was made to let everyone in the moving process make improvements for future DOD families who plan on moving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766462
    VIRIN: 200909-M-JX937-536
    Filename: DOD_107980271
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey, by LCpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PCS
    CSS
    Customer Satisfaction Survey
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    COVID-19
    MARDMACOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT