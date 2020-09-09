Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Marine Corps is constantly working to improve the quality of every move. Marines that are expecting to or have PCS’d, can take the Customer Satisfaction Survey which provides the opportunity to score the transportation service provider. The Customer Satisfaction Survey was made to let everyone in the moving process make improvements for future DOD families who plan on moving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)