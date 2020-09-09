The U.S. Marine Corps is constantly working to improve the quality of every move. Marines that are expecting to or have PCS’d, can take the Customer Satisfaction Survey which provides the opportunity to score the transportation service provider. The Customer Satisfaction Survey was made to let everyone in the moving process make improvements for future DOD families who plan on moving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)
|09.09.2020
|09.09.2020 14:52
|Package
|766462
|200909-M-JX937-536
|DOD_107980271
|00:00:59
|US
|7
|0
|0
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey, by LCpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
